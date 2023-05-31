Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $5,757,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,739,000 after acquiring an additional 70,173 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.