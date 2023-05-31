Ediston Property Investment Company plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 61.99 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £131.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.83. Ediston Property Investment has a twelve month low of GBX 58.60 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.20 ($1.02). The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 31.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($0.99) price target on shares of Ediston Property Investment in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

