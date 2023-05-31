EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,584,000 after acquiring an additional 346,654 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $257.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.48 and its 200-day moving average is $311.30. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $462.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

