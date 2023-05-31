Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,395,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,829,000 after purchasing an additional 794,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,736,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,403,000 after purchasing an additional 415,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,419,000 after purchasing an additional 411,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT opened at $45.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.67.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

