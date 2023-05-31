ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.74. 18,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 6,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (BDCY)
- Can the Dow’s 2023 Runaway Winners Keep Running?
- KLA Shares Soars As Chip Equipment Makers Surge 21% In May
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Wells Fargo Diversified Business Development Company Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.