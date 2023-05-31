Euronav NV Plans Annual Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Euronav has a dividend payout ratio of 98.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Euronav to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.5%.

Euronav Price Performance

EURN opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.10. Euronav has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Euronav by 1,274.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $11,717,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 197.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DNB Markets raised their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Articles

