Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 370.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,299 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of Evergy worth $20,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,815,000 after buying an additional 541,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Evergy by 649.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 388,645 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Insider Activity at Evergy

Evergy Stock Performance

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,579,544. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

