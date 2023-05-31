Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Announces $1.30 Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Down 1.1 %

EXSR stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. Exchange Bank has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.44.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile

Exchange Bank engages in the provision of banking services. It offers commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded by Manville Doyle and Frank P. Doyle in 1890 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

