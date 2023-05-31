Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Announces $1.30 Dividend

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Down 1.1 %
EXSR stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. Exchange Bank has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.44.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Company Profile
