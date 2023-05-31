Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 625.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,394 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 766,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41,315 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 348.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,456,000 after buying an additional 100,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.4 %

EXPD stock opened at $115.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.13.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $189,567.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

