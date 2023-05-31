FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $390.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

