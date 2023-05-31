Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $56.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.