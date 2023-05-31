Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Holdings Reduced by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,278,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,440,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,632,000 after acquiring an additional 230,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216,281 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,041,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.40.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.2 %

RACE stock opened at $287.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $302.86.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

