Financial Analysis: Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) vs. Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX)

Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating) and Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Elcom International and Blackboxstocks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elcom International N/A N/A N/A Blackboxstocks -124.91% -203.66% -105.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Elcom International and Blackboxstocks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Blackboxstocks has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 546.90%. Given Blackboxstocks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than Elcom International.

Elcom International has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackboxstocks has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elcom International and Blackboxstocks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackboxstocks $4.96 million 2.36 -$5.02 million ($1.47) -2.52

Elcom International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackboxstocks.

Summary

Blackboxstocks beats Elcom International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks, Inc. engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

