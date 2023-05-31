FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,694,200 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 10,881,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,694.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCBBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FinecoBank Banca Fineco in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Stock Performance

FCBBF opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

FinecoBank SpA engages in the provision of banking, trading, and investing solutions. It offers multicurrency accounts, payment cards, mortgages and loans, and financial consulting services. The company was founded by Emilio Gnutti in 1979 and is headquartered in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

