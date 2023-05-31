First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 141 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $121,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

ABNB stock opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day moving average is $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $144.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $41,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,483,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,988,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $53,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,872,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,821,228 shares of company stock valued at $215,323,541 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

