First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 263 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,541 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,322 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $99.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.04.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $1,125,637.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares in the company, valued at $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

