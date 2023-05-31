First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $68.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 60.22%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 6,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $326,729.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,113.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 34,989 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,219,702.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,269 shares of company stock worth $9,657,560. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

Featured Stories

