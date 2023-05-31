First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,997,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,000,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,220,000 after acquiring an additional 197,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $112.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.54. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. AGCO’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.