First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 212.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

