First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $28,000 Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,669,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,612,000 after purchasing an additional 929,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after purchasing an additional 625,091 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 3,964,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 2,767.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,745,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 2,649,873 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Momentive Global from $13.00 to $9.46 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Momentive Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.46 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,097.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,431,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 12,163 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $114,088.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,427.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $60,097.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,037 shares in the company, valued at $13,431,342.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 123,238 shares of company stock worth $1,155,128. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNTV opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 19.60% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Momentive Global, Inc engages in providing Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses collect and analyze stakeholder sentiment at scale. It operates through the United States, Canada, Ireland, Netherland, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

