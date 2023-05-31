First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,978,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,159,000 after buying an additional 223,091 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after buying an additional 243,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.65.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

