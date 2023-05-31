First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Materion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Materion by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Materion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CL King boosted their price objective on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity at Materion

Materion Stock Performance

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTRN stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $121.29.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Materion Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

Featured Stories

