First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.04.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Price Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $803,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,787.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,338 shares of company stock worth $23,180,996. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

