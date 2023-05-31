First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $114.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

