First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,660,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 2.5 %

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

BN stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.46. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.