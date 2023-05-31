First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.
Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance
Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $2.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.62%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Woodside Energy Group news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile
Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Woodside Energy Group (WDS)
- Can the Dow’s 2023 Runaway Winners Keep Running?
- KLA Shares Soars As Chip Equipment Makers Surge 21% In May
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.