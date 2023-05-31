First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $32,000 Investment in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group Announces Dividend

Shares of WDS opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $2.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodside Energy Group news, insider Marguerite (Meg) O’Neil 111,747 shares of Woodside Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

Featured Articles

