First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 618 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.86. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $52.66.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

