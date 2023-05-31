First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.94. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $125.90.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

