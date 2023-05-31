First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Quanta Services by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 7,343.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $181.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average of $156.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.86 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,170 shares of company stock valued at $44,498,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

