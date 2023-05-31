First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Middleby Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $162.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average is $143.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

