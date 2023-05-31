First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 125.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,193,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,023 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at $72,534,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 110.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 133.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 495,797 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

