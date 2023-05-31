First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

Several analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,992.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,886.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,582 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after buying an additional 1,669,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after buying an additional 1,231,993 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

