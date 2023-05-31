First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance
FAM opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
