First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FAM opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 121,878 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

