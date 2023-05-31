First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $16.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

