First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $20.67.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
