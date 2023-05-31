First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $20.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

