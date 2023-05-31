First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FCT opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCT. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

