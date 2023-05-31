First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance
Shares of FCT opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
- Alibaba Unveils Its Spin-Off Plans
- Can the Dow’s 2023 Runaway Winners Keep Running?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.