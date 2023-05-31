Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Short Interest Down 6.2% in May

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the April 30th total of 72,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

FSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Fisker stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Fisker has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Fisker’s quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,832,000 after buying an additional 437,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,587,000 after buying an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 18.7% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,560,000 after buying an additional 1,605,328 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,440,000 after buying an additional 1,061,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after buying an additional 647,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

