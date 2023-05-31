Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $499.45

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.45 ($6.17) and traded as high as GBX 528 ($6.52). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 505 ($6.24), with a volume of 234,895 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The company has a market cap of £214.44 million, a PE ratio of 1,185.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 501.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 656.63.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

