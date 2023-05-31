FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) Short Interest Update

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,300 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 520,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FSD Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of HUGE stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. FSD Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUGE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FSD Pharma by 145.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in FSD Pharma by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

