G999 Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $288.13 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 31st. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $288.13 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00052065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00038924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017450 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000997 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

