GameStop (GME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 23.09% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GME stock opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of -0.32. GameStop has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 304.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after buying an additional 18,193,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,277,000 after buying an additional 145,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GameStop by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,565,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after buying an additional 311,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,276,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,954,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 104,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

