GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.69.

GDS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $348.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that GDS will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in GDS by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,092,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,909,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 7.8% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,072,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GDS by 26.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 407,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

