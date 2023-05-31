GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.59

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as low as $39.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays cut GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

