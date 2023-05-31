Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Freemont Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 7,470.5% in the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 56,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 55,655 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,863,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stephens increased their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $113.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.11.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

