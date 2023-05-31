Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GENI. BTIG Research began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Genius Sports by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 44,784 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 34.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Stock Up 2.2 %

Genius Sports stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

