Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.
Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.
Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.4 %
GAIN opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $438.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.42.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 495.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 407,451 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
