GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Holdings Increased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,539,951.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,539,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $379,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,336. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

