GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 219.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 21.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,915.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,336. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

