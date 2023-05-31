Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.95

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.95 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10), with a volume of 53,207 shares traded.

Goldplat Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The company has a market cap of £13.01 million, a PE ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.94.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

