Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $860.70

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 860.70 ($10.64) and traded as low as GBX 814.80 ($10.07). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 819.60 ($10.13), with a volume of 625,014 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 994.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 853.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 860.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a GBX 23.75 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $9.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,975.90%.
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
