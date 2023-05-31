Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $860.70

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 860.70 ($10.64) and traded as low as GBX 814.80 ($10.07). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 819.60 ($10.13), with a volume of 625,014 shares traded.

Grafton Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 994.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 853.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 860.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Grafton Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a GBX 23.75 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $9.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,975.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Grafton Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Rosheen McGuckian acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 885 ($10.94) per share, with a total value of £17,036.25 ($21,053.20). In other Grafton Group news, insider Eric Born purchased 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 870 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £98,310 ($121,490.36). Also, insider Rosheen McGuckian purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 885 ($10.94) per share, for a total transaction of £17,036.25 ($21,053.20). Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

